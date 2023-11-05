American International Group Inc. Sells 2,621 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of XPO worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO opened at $79.53 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Loop Capital downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

