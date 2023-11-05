American International Group Inc. Sells 4,667 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.74 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

