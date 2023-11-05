American International Group Inc. Sells 9,654 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Range Resources worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 383,611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Range Resources by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,220,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

