American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 181,728 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE EXP opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.96 and a 52 week high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

