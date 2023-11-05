American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.73

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.82. American Superconductor shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 584,454 shares changing hands.

AMSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $234.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

