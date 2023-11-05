American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AWK traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.04. 2,506,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,151. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

