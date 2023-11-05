Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Cut to C$0.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Americas Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

TSE USA opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

