Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Shares Down 9.1%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 18,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 17,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Amex Exploration Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

About Amex Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.