Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amgen worth $120,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.16.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Amgen stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.86. 2,509,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,043. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

