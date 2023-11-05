Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 201,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 83,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 56,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $1,560,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $84.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.