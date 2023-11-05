Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $167.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.11 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.