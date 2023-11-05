Analysts Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Target Price at C$19.08

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCR.UN shares. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$14.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.00. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$12.37 and a 52 week high of C$18.65.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

