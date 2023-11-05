Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target at $34.08

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at $694,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,115 shares of company stock worth $523,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in nCino by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of nCino by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of nCino by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $596,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.42.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

