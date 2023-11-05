Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price at $259.82

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $243.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 44,348 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

