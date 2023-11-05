Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $216.20

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Primerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,880,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.72.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

