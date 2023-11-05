AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $19.06 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

