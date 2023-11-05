Annovis Bio (ANVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVSGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Annovis Bio to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Annovis Bio stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

