Annovis Bio (ANVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Annovis Bio to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Annovis Bio Trading Up 3.4 %
Annovis Bio stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Annovis Bio
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Annovis Bio
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.