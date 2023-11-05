Annovis Bio (ANVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Annovis Bio to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Annovis Bio Trading Up 3.4 %

Annovis Bio stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Annovis Bio

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.