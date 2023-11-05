Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Insider Sheri Pearce Sells 3,460 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

