Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AON were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.28. 840,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $274.34 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

