Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($1.21). On average, analysts expect Applied Molecular Transport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Price Performance

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Insider Transactions at Applied Molecular Transport

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

In other news, Director Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 184,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $29,510.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 771,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shawn Cross sold 193,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $31,033.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,307 shares in the company, valued at $120,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,158 shares of company stock valued at $78,636. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 395,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 446,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 266,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 146.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Featured Stories

