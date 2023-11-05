Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.95-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.14 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.19.

NYSE:APTV opened at $77.50 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

