Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,530,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,522. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $154.66 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

