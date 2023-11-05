Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 13,911,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,982,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

