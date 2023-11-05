Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,737 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 93,178 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $94.18. 11,890,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

