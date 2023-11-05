Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,850 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,783,000 after acquiring an additional 718,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,738,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 307,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 285,705 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.43. 650,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

