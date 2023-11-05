Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.64. 1,603,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,653. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.73. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

