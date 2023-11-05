Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.46. 1,702,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

