Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.59. 2,398,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,718. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.31. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

