Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE TFC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. 12,782,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,286,842. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.