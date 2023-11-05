Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.44 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.36. 605,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,294. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

