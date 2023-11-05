Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for 4.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

PRFZ traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 124,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,157. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1434 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

