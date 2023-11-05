Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.51. 8,225,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,050,490. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.