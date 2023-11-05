Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 597,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $6,820,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,752,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,177,975. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $74.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

