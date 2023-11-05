Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,523. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.