Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. 41,736,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,220,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

