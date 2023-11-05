Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $174.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,060,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,902,020. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average of $181.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

