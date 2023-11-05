Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 146,857 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 7.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $40,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.