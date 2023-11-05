Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth about $2,937,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VONE stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.45. 53,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,321. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

