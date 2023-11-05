Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,904. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

