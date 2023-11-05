Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 16,147,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,054,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

