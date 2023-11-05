Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $71,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $32.16. 415,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,341. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

