Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,171 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $67,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,317,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,319. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

