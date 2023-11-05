Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.26 and a 200-day moving average of $435.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $371.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.