Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,196. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

