Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.41. The company had a trading volume of 134,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

