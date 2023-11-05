Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,280,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average is $110.36. The company has a market cap of $295.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.