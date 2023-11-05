Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

CVX traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.61. 13,159,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,831,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

