Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $70.53. 3,283,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,025. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

