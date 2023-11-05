ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.74. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 34,475 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

