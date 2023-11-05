Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,424,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,686 shares during the quarter. Arcosa comprises approximately 1.0% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $107,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after buying an additional 84,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,768,000 after buying an additional 169,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,331,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after buying an additional 79,024 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $1,127,660.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Further Reading

